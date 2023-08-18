Former KDF officer faces robbery charges linked to violent crimes in Pipeline Estate





Ronald Juma Anyanyi, a former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, has been charged with multiple counts of robbery with violence at the Makadara Law Courts. The charges stem from his alleged involvement in violent robberies in the Pipeline Estate area of Embakasi, Nairobi.

Anyanyi is accused of robbing Fredrick Kimeu, Justus Ndatha, and Francis Abuya of varying amounts of money at their Mpesa shops on different dates this month. The charges violate Section 296 (2) of the Penal Code.

The specific incidents include Mr. Kimeu being robbed of Sh200,000 on August 2nd, Mr. Ndatha being robbed of Sh70,000 on August 6th, and Mr. Ambuya being robbed of Sh60,000 on August 9th.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) states that the 29-year-old suspect, dismissed from the KDF in September of the previous year, allegedly carried out the robberies with accomplices still at large. The robberies were reportedly committed while armed with a shotgun.

Anyanyi also faces conspiracy charges to commit a felony (Section 393 of the Penal Code). This charge alleges that he collaborated to prepare and execute the robberies.

The suspect was arrested on August 16th and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition in contravention of Section 89 (1) of the Penal Code and Section 4 (1) of the Firearm Act of 2010.

During his arrest, he was allegedly found with a Mossberg Patriot Shotgun equipped with a telescopic sight, loaded with ammunition.

Additionally, Anyanyi faces charges of being in possession of items suspected to be stolen, as per Section 323 of the Penal Code. He was reportedly found riding a motorcycle, registration number KMFF 751T, believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

The suspect is said to have confessed to being introduced to criminal activities by two friends earlier that month, one of whom is a bodaboda rider in the Pipeline Estate area. The motorbike was allegedly used as a getaway vehicle after the robberies.

During the investigation, an identification parade was conducted, where the victims identified Anyanyi as one of the individuals involved in the robberies.

Anyanyi denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu. He has been remanded at the Nairobi Area Remand and Allocation Prison until September 11, pending a pre-bail report. The hearing for the case is scheduled to begin on November 28.

