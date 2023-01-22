Former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip makes first public appearance attack by thugs





Former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip on Saturday, January 21, 2023, made his first appearance since his attack by suspected muggers while he heading to a lodging in Ngara, Nairobi County.

Mr Loitiptip who failed to retain his seat in the August 2022 polls was part of a delegation of lawmakers hosted by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika at her home.

Photos in our possession show the politician enjoying moments with his former colleagues.

Governor Kihika in a Facebook post said that she decided to host her former colleagues.

“Friends and relatives you make yourself! Had a great afternoon hosting my great friends; Senators from the twelfth parliament (2017-2022). Wonderful friends and a great group of leaders,” the Governor who is serving her first term said.

Some of her former colleagues who attended the function include current Murang’a and Makueni governors Irungu Kang’ata and Mutula Kilonzo junior respectively, former Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri, former nominated Senator Beatrice Omanga and Nyamira Senator Eric Mogeni Okong’o.

In December, Loitiptip hit news headlines after he was rushed to the Aga Khan hospital after muggers attacked him at the Globe roundabout.

The former Senator was reportedly found bleeding by police officers on patrol and explained to them that he had been attacked by unknown people, who also robbed him.

According to the police, the politician was walking to a guest house in Ngara at around 9:45pm.

The thugs made away with his mobile phone and other valuables.

Anwar is not new to controversy, thanks to his never-ending drama and collision with the law.

Not once or twice has he had a brush with the law since he was elected in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket.

He is also known to have a sharp tongue, especially on his social media pages, always ready to confront anyone who dares criticise him.