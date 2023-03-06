Former lands boss Wilson Gachanja property to be auctioned





Embattled former lands boss Mr Wilson Kiruinge Gachanja’s multi-million property located in the outskirts of Kilimani, Nairobi County is set to be auctioned.

Mr Gachanja who served as a commissioner in the National Lands Commission will have his property put under the hammer by an auctioneering company known as Garam Investments.

In an advertisement in a local daily, the auctioneering company will on March 14, 2023, at 11 am auction apartment number B1 located on the ground floor of block B. The apartment is a two-bedroom all-en-suite.

According to the auctioneering company, all who are willing to purchase the property are requested to view it.

They are also required to part with a refundable deposit of Sh1 million and only a banker’s cheque will be accepted.

Those who will successfully get the houses are further asked to ensure that they pay the remainder of the cost of the house within 90 days.

“Please note that failure to pay the balance by the confirmed purchaser will result in forfeiture of all deposits paid,” the advertisement read in part.

The former NLC boss is also set to lose another property which he co-owns with his wife Ms Josephine Wanjiru Gachanja.

The apartment which they co-own with his wife is located along Tigoni Road in Kilimani and it is known as The Gables Kilimani.

The house is a two-bedroom master en-suite and has a lease of 99 years.

In June 2022, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Mr Gachanja and two others for aiding the illegal acquisition of public land by private developers in Kwale.

Those who were arrested together with Mr Gachanja are a former senior lands officers in charge of the former Coast Province and former physical planner in the Ministry of Lands Mr Jabu Salim Mohamed.

EACC said that the public land in question is a public access road — Kwale Diani/Beach Block/1072 — valued at Sh30 million.

Reasons for the auctions have not been specified.

Also reads: Dagoretti High students hospitalized in fight over kitchen sink

Woman, 23, found dead in Kiambu lodging, man arrested

EXCLUSIVE – Jamal Rohosafi: I sent ‘bitter’ Amira the divorce papers on Whatsapp