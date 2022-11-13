Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana quits elective politics

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior (right) receives the instruments of power from his predecessor Prof Kivutha Kibwana in Wote Town, Makueni County on August 25, 2022. PHOTO | PIUS MAUNDU

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana on Saturday night announced that he has quit elective politics. Prof Kibwana has been in public service for 30 years and his announcement came just months after he left office.

In his statement, the former governor appreciated the people of Makueni County for the opportunity to serve them for 10 years.

“Today I announced that I have quit elective politics after serving the people of Makueni Constituency (2002-2007) and Makueni County (2013-2022) and 30 years of other public service. Thanks be to God, my former students, co-workers, and those I served,” Prof Kibwana said.

However, he neither revealed why he has chosen to call it quits nor his future plans.

During the August election, Prof Kibwana supported Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga, before shifting loyalty to President William Ruto after the latter won the presidential race.

But who exactly is Prof Kibwana? Nairobi News gives a brief profile of the political leader:

In the 1990s he was an Associate Professor, Dean at Nairobi University’s School of Law. At this time, he was considered a very senior lecturer.

Between 1997 and 2002 Prof Kibwana was the Chief Spokesperson for the National Convention Executive Council (NCEC).

In 2002, he was voted in as Makueni Member of Parliament and was appointed Minister of Land and settlements by President Mwai Kibaki.

In January 2008, he was appointed as presidential Advisor for Constitutional, Parliamentary and Youth Affairs in the President’s Office – a role he served until September 2012.