Former minister Frankline Bett branded a ‘traitor’ after meeting Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta chats with Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) chairman Frankline Bett at State House, Nakuru during a meeting with leaders from Rift Valley. PHOTO | COURTESY PSCU

Former Minister for Roads Frankline Bett is on the receiving end from a section of his supporters after a recent meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Bett was among leaders from the Rift Valley Region who met President Kenyatta at State House, Nakuru with part of the meeting’s agenda being country’s political destiny after the August polls.

However, after the photos were shared on social media through the State House account, was subjected to harsh criticism, forcing him to tell off his critics.

His critics alleged that the aim of the meeting was to strategize a rebellion against Deputy President William Ruto in Rift Valley and sabotage his presidential bid.

“You met with Azimio Chairman to discuss political choices in August polls, with newspapers reporting that you met to strategize a rebellion against Ruto in the Rift area. You have always held resentment towards the DP,” one user said.

What is your problem with me? I am not answerable to you. I am myself and you must avoid poking your nose or mouth on my freedoms. https://t.co/VKcwR0ZKAv — Chepkooiit (@HonFranklinBett) July 29, 2022

But Mr Bett responded by saying he every right to choose who to associate with, and has no apology for meeting the president.

“So what do you want me to do? To kneel before you? Kwenda kabisa… I am not available anymore for stupid comments on meeting the head of state. I am ready to meet him again, even the next one! Unfounded imputations are the basics of stupidity,” Mr Bett said.

Mr Bett was appointed by President Kenyatta as the chairman of the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC), a position that he is currently holding.

He was elected as Bureti Constituency Member of Parliament during the 2007 election on an ODM ticket. In 2017, he contested for the Kericho senatorial seat on the Jubilee Party but was defeated in the nomination by the incumbent senator Aaron Cheruiyot.