Former MP Cate Waruguru on her struggle with an alcoholic mother

Former Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru recently opened up about her decision to abstain from alcohol and drugs.

Speaking during an interview on Kameme FM, the former legislator shared a deeply personal narrative, rooted in her upbringing and life experiences.

Waruguru recounted her childhood under the care of her grandmother, who had aspirations for her to become a reverend.

This influence was important in setting her on a disciplined path.

After completing high school with a C-, she pursued a certificate in theology.

“After high school, I studied theology. This is what my grandmother wanted me to do,” Waruguru said, crediting her grandmother’s guidance for instilling values that continue to guide her life choices.

Waruguru’s journey took a turn when her grandmother’s wishes extended to her personal life.

She revealed that a pastor showed interest in marrying her, a proposal that prompted her to make a bold decision.

“I had to run away from home because I did not want to get married to a pastor. I had witnessed families of pastors and how stressful it would be. Cooking all the time because you have visitors all the time was not something I wanted,” she shared.

Reflecting on her early adulthood, Waruguru described how she entered a relationship shortly after leaving home, an experience that profoundly shaped her perspective on life.

“I was so naive. The first day I knew a man, I conceived my first boy. I will explain how that happened in our next show,” she said.

Waruguru said her decision to abstain from alcohol and drugs was her upbringing in an environment heavily influenced by addiction.

She candidly spoke about the generational struggles with alcoholism that surrounded her.

“Even my mother was an alcoholic. They used to have a conference during celebrations. I chose to stop that addiction in my family. I hate witchcraft and everything associated with it and I am also not into alcoholism or any drug,” she explained.

She said her determination to break the cycle was rooted in her observation of the negative impact addiction had on her community and family.

“I was raised in a center where people were on drugs and alcoholism, and so that is an indication of no progression. I did not want to continue with that life,” she said firmly.