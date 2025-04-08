Former ‘Nairobi News’ Editor Kenfrey elected to Kenya Editors Guild





The race for the presidency of the Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) has intensified ahead of Saturday’s polls following the release of the final list of nominated candidates for the 2025 elections. The elections will determine new leadership for several key positions, including president, vice president, council members, and trustees, although some positions have already been secured by unopposed candidates.

KEG announced the list of validly nominated candidates for its upcoming elections after the nominations were reviewed and approved in accordance with Article VI of the KEG constitution (2023) and the KEG elections Policy Guidelines issued on March 3.

Veteran journalists Zubeidah Kananu and Yvonne Okwara have intensified their campaigns ahead of their face-off for the hotly contested presidential seat. On Wednesday, Ms Okwara spent the better part of her morning at the Nation Centre meeting Editors to sell her manifesto.

Zubeidah, the incumbent, is seeking re-election while Yvonne Okwara, a veteran broadcast journalist and host of Citizen TV, will be seeking to unseat her in what is expected to be a high-stakes contest between two influential voices in the Kenyan media.

Kananu of KTN cites proven leadership, being a champion for equality, a mentor and builder, an innovator with vision, and a defender of press freedom as reasons why she should be re-elected. As for Okwara, she promises to ensure media sustainability, innovation and dialogue, stronger annual conventions, training and capacity building, bridging generational gaps and new business models if elected as president.

Francis Openda was the only candidate for the position of Vice President and is therefore declared elected unopposed. Similarly, Linda Bach (Print Media), former Nairobi News Lead Editor and currently Newsletter Editor at Nation Media Group; Kenfrey Kiberenge (Online Media), and Millicent Awuor (Television) all secured their seats on the Council after being the only validly nominated candidates in their respective categories.

In the Radio category, Toepista Nabusoba and Agnes Mwangangi are competing, while in the Academia category, Nathan Nayere Masambu and Dr. Julius Ombui Bosire are competing.

For the position of Trustee, three candidates – Martin Masai, Ruth Nesoba, and Mbugua Ng’ang’a – were validly nominated and declared elected.