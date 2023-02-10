Former news anchor Mark Masai lands new job in top communications firm





Former NTV news anchor Mark Masai has landed a new job barely two months after he left Nation Media Group.

Masai has been appointed the Director of Public Relations and Communications at PMS Group.

While making the announcement this morning, PMS, whose portfolio includes the Cooperative Bank, Bidco Africa, ICIPE among other products, said Masai’s extensive knowledge and experience will amplify their brands and disrupt the Africa PR market.

“Mark brings over 15 years’ experience in communication on local and international mainstream media and will be integral in shaping strategies and synergies necessary within the PMS team to effortlessly weave brand image and amplification with a digital approach,” said Joan Mwangi -Yelbert, the CEO and founder PMS.

“In building a limitless center of communication excellence, talent is key. Mark’s entrance into our firm manifests our commitment to disrupting Africa’s PR and Communication market one country at a time,” she added.

On his appointment, Masai said: “Communication is my first language and I have a knack for speaking to an audience with a desired outcome. The market is open and I am ready to close the deals and grow brands.”

PMS Group is an award-winning marketing and communication agency with over 25 years in business operation helping local, regional and international organizations and brands navigate and thrive in the fast-changing market environment.

With a footprint in over 32 countries globally, PMS Group offers seamless brand image management and is set to be Africa’s most talked about agency by 2030.

Some of the organizations that have benefitted from the PMS 360-degree offer to brands is The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The National Treasury, Coca Cola Africa, Hivos People Limited, The Kenya National Convention Bureau, Icipe, China Road & Bridge Corporation, JW Seagon and Reckitt Benckiser.

In 2010, PMS Group became the first woman-owned business and the only one since to be voted number one in the Top 100 SMEs competition in Kenya.

Ms Mwangi beat women entrepreneurs from 75 countries in 2009 to emerge winner of the Organisation of Women in International Trade Woman of the Year award. She has received numerous other awards.