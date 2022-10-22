Former President Uhuru spotted driving himself at the Maasai Mara





A video of the former president Uhuru Kenyatta has emerged online; he is spotted driving himself in a grey ISUZU D-Max Double Cab.

He is wearing a dark-coloured cap and a dark grey jacket. Uhuru had several passengers riding with him in the car.

As he approached some boda boda riders, he slowed the car and smiled at them and went ahead to greet them as they extended their hands towards him.

“Habari yenu,” said a smiling Uhuru.

He continued, “Hi… You are travelling around… All around Kenya. I hope you are having a good time,” said ex-President Kenyatta.

The excited Kenyans did not hide their glee on seeing him, they welcomed him with a lot of enthusiasm.

“Welcome, Mzee. Nice to see you, Mzee. Salama sana,” the boda boda operators responded.

They even told the former president they were strolling around with a motorbike made in Kenya.

Excited, the fourth president said he would join them later in their adventure.

“Mimi nitakuja kuwajoin (I will also come and join you later),” stated Uhuru.

The chit-chat between the former commander-in-chief and his subjects was short and sweet before he drove off.

This is not the first time that the only living former president of Kenya has been spotted living his life after retiring from active politics.

A few days back, photos were shared online showing the former president wearing a casual look as he strolled in Narok.

On Wednesday, October 19, pictures of a Ksh2.7 billion mansion connected to former President Kenyatta, which was his retirement home in Narok County, went viral on social media.

There were rumours that Uhuru might move into the 1,000-acre farm in Oloolmongi, Trans Mara.

Online users from Kenya stated that the mansion is located in the Maasai Mara.

