Former rapper turned MCA, DNG supports bars in residential areas





Former rapper and now the Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Davidson Ngibuini has applauded the move by the county government of Nairobi to dismiss calls to shut down entertainment businesses over noise pollution.

In an Instagram post, the gospel act popularly known as DNG said that the current government was focused on creating an environment advantageous to businesses and that the closure of bars would not be a step in the right direction.

“The current Leadership is focused on expanding the business environment and creating more opportunities in that sector; not closing down people’s business in the Capital City,” he said.

This comes a week after Nairobi County’s Director of Liquor Licensing Hesbon Angwena, on October 3, said residents and members of the general public had complained about noise coming from 43 clubs which he listed for closure.

In his post, DNG took issue with that order stating, “The County Government cannot just wake up and close down licensed businesses without engaging them first. Kenya is not a military state. All attempts to turn it so must be thwarted with expediency.”

According to DNG, the closure of the bars listed would be of no benefit to the citizens the county was trying to serve.

“I promised to protect people’s businesses. I will never support the destruction of people’s businesses. These bar owners and the people employed there are legitimately looking for a source of livelihood. They also pay for licenses. This is a Hustler Government. Hatuwezi kubali wananchi wa kawaida wanyanyaswe.(we cannot allow the harassment of citizens).”

His support comes days after the Nairobi County government come to the rescue of the 43 entertainment joints that had been earmarked for closure over noise pollution.

On Tuesday, Nairobi County Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri held a meeting with the owners of the clubs and restaurants and agreed on terms to be followed.

Mr Muchiri asked the club owners to adhere to the regulations that have been set, failure to which the entertainment joints will be closed.

“Our manifesto is to enable businesses to thrive but you must not infringe on residents’ rights,” Mr Muchiri said.

He urged liquor outlets to self-regulate, and invest in soundproofing to minimise noise pollution.

Mr Muchiri said that the county government is committed to protecting businesses, hence the need to embrace dialogue to find a lasting solution.

According to the Director of Liquor Licensing Hesbon M Angwena, complaints were raised by the residents and members of the general public regarding the noise from 43 clubs.

“The complaints have also been received by the County Environment Compliance and Enforcement officers and despite arrests and arraignment in court, the proprietors have refused to comply and continue to contravene the stipulated licensing condition,” Mr Angwena said in a statement.

