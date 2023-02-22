Former Shabana FC chairman to be laid to rest in Kitengela





Former Shabana Football Club chairman the late Dr Yabesh Nyandoro Kambi will be buried at his Kitengela farm on Friday, March 3, 2023, the family has announced.

Dr Kambi died on February 10, 2023, under circumstances with contradicting information being given on what transpired.

The advocate, who was popularly known as ‘Daktari’, was at his law firm in Kitengela, Kajiado County when he collapsed and died after briefly complaining of a headache, according to his younger brother Ronald.

Family members have described the deceased as one who always went out of his way to help others.

“Dr Nyandoro, blended his work well as a prominent lawyer, as an astute politician with transformative leadership who touched the lives of many courtesy of his philanthropy and charity,” the family said in an update.

On Thursday, family, friends and relatives of the deceased who live in Nairobi County will meet at Railways Club from 4pm.

Dr Kambi was elected unopposed as Shabana FC chairman in 2021 to succeed Mr Jared Omboni Nevaton.

Upon assuming his new role, he signed 10 players for the club to get promoted to the FKF Premier League.

Dr Kambi ,who died aged 51, was the third born in a family of 13. He leaves behind a wife and three children – two boys and a girl.

