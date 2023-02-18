Former Taita Taveta Woman Rep Joyce Lay launches new show





Former Taita Taveta Woman Representative Joyce Lay has launched a new show on her social media. The Joyce Lay Show will focus on leadership, governance and social issues affecting the women and the youth.

Ms Lay has also announced that there will be a segment in the show where her audience will share their stories to encourage, breathe hope and motivate others.

Having failed to be elected in the last two General Elections, Ms Lay said her show was a thought she had for quite some time but battled actualize.

She spoke about her fears behind the cameras all by herself. She says she was worried about people’s opinions, her audience and cyberbullying among other fears.

“I fought these wars for a while, in order to get my voice back. I realized that people have loose mouths, talking trash about me, but they have refused to show the better side of me. Either they chose to ignore it, or they really don’t know me well… so they paint half of who Joyce Lay is. So I’m going to tell you myself, who I am,” she said.

“I am an open book by the way. I’m not ashamed of my past. In fact, I have spoken about it before openly, but the devil who is the accuser of Brethren keeps on digging in the mud together with the pigs… and getting it out. No one can use my past to hurt me anymore. By the way, you can tell how people are spiritual, by the words in their mouths, especially when talking about others,” she went on

Ms Lay is also a musician having launched her career in 2020 with a song titled Najua while she was celebrating her 47th birthday.

“It took me 47 years to know what God Has assigned me to do. This is because I wasn’t keen to allow Him to guide me.”

