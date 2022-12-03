Former TPF contestant Magdaline Muckoya opens up on life after fame





Former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) contestant Magdaline Muckoya has shared on life after being on the screens and her journey during the competition.

In an interview with Elevate TV Kenya, Magdaline revealed that although she was in TPF 2 she also auditioned in the first season of the competition.

“At TPF 1 the door was shut because I was singing gospel. I am known as a gospel artiste.”

Adding that she auditioned because she was looking for a platform to sing, Magdaline explained that though she was cut off, the next season she sought to sing inspirational music.

Still being kicked out, the voice-over artiste reveals that she had high hopes of being either the winner or first runner-up.

“It does not hit you that very day, that you are exiting, you sleep and wake up to watch the show, and now it dawns on you that you are actually out.”

Exiting without money but only fame, Magdaline says, “It was a challenge to go to the shop where I used to buy milk from. The villagers there thought you are rich for the saw you on TV so they are wondering why you are not giving them even Sh50 thinking you are just stingy.”

However, Magdaline admits that jobs were a bit easy to get thanks to the TPF fame though she experienced shortcomings in the job arena.

“You are in a job for a month, four months out, and you have a contract for a year that is not being renewed.”

People often thought that it was fame that gave Magdaline the job and never saw that she had scooped the academic qualifications hence the shifting in jobs affected her mental health.

“When you are thinking that you are this creative and good, a door is shut and you start rethinking whether you did the right course, am I talented for a different purpose? or am I supposed to be located in a club hosting?”

Having hosted karaoke in clubs, Magdaline shares that she did it because she needed food, bread and life to go on.

Though she had a pastor who guided her through, her financial woes continued and still continued hosting karaoke in clubs even as a born again Christian till 2020.

“Karaoke have been there till two years ago because I found it difficult leaving my child with my nanny.”

