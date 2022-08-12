Former TV anchor Chidzuga loses MP race, hubby Mungatana wins big





Former primetime TV news anchor, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, has lost the Matuga Constituency parliamentary race. Chidzuga was up against a host of contestants including her older brother, Hassan Chidzuga.

Ms Chidzuga, who has worked for KBC, K24 and BBC, vied on Deputy President William Samoei Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Following the announcement of the results, she made claims of vote rigging.

“I thank God for holding my hand in the race for the Matuga parliamentary seat. However, this race was plagued by controversy and voter fraud, making sure they robbed us of our victory and citizen’s rights. The important thing is that God is for us all and for now, we are taking legal steps to ensure that Matuga’s justice stands,” she said.

This was Chidzuga’s first attempt at elective politics, as she attempted to walk in the footsteps of her late mother, Zainab Chidzuga, who served as Kwale Woman Representative between 2017-2017.

As she revealed her next post-election steps, on the other hand, her husband, Danson Mungatana won big in the Tana River senatorial race.

Mungatana has made a grand return to national politics after two failed comeback attempts in 2013 and 2017. The former Garsen Member of Parliament clinched the senatorial seat on a UDA ticket.

Mungatana beat nine other candidates to clinch the seat with 34,129 votes, defeating among others Jubilee’s Hassan Dukicha and Ali Bule.

While reacting to the news, Chidzuga hailed Mungatana for his big victory.

“Congratulations to my good husband, Senator Danson Mungatana, on your victory. I know Tana River County and Kenya at large have gotten the best leader. God first. On behalf of my family, I give thanks to everyone who supported us in this journey,” Chidzuga said.

On his part, Mungatana said this is a dream come true for him and it is the beginning of a bright future for residents of his county, himself and his family.