Former WWE wrestler David Otunga, with Kenyan roots, seeks full custody of son with Jennifer Hudson





David Otunga, the husband of American RnB singer Jennifer Hudson, is seeking to get full custody of their son following their separation.

According to the American online blog US Magazine, Otunga has issued a statement stating that he has been trying to negotiate an amicable parenting agreement but the negotiations have not been fruitful.

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now.

Also read: I have never been dumped! Tanasha Donna brags about leaving diamond

“However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute,” Reported US Magazine.

“As a result of Mr Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award-winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim.

Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” the statement continued.

Also read: Where is he? Mystery of missing comedian, Kianangi

“Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

Otunga and Hudson started dating in 2007. They dated for a year before getting engaged. Their marriage lasted for 10 years.

Born April 7, 1980, in Illinois to a Kenyan father and European American mother, Otunga is well known for his career as an actor and a professional wrestler at WWE.

Also, read our top stories today:

5 Kenyan politicians making waves on TikTok

Police officer, civilian fight inside police station over debt

Prolific players who will miss 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar

Hustler Fund: You will only be allowed a loan of Sh500 to Sh50,000