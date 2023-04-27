Four arrested as police seize bhang worth Sh4.5 million in Nairobi’s Utawala

Vehicles impounded by police packed with bhang at Mihang’o Immaculate area in Nairobi on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY.

Police in Nairobi’s Utawala area on Wednesday arrested four people and seized bhang haul with an estimated street value of Sh4.5 million. The four, three men and a woman, were arrested in a compound in Mihang’o’s Immaculate area.

Kayole sub-county police commander Paul Wambugu, while confirming the incident, said the bhang was traced from Migori to Nairobi where they found another consignment in a house where it was destined for supply. Police also impounded two Toyota Probox vehicles with fake registration numbers.

Wambugu said the police were acting on a tip-off and urged residents to continue giving information to the police in the fight against narcotics.

“Our Special Police Unit, the Transnational Police Unit based at the DCI headquarters, acting on intelligence information, were able to arrest four drug peddlers who are already with us,” Wambugu said.

According to the police boss, inside the two vehicles were nine sacks of unprocessed bhang, while six and a half more bags were recovered from a store in the house.

The police boss sternly warned peddlers of illegal drugs that the government will not spare anyone found selling or aiding the sale of substances. At the same time, he asked the public to be conscious of what happens in their neighborhoods.

“We have many people residing within this residential area and they have been seeing unfamiliar movements that they ought to have communicated to our local police,” he said.

Earlier this month, detectives from the anti-narcotics unit in Nairobi arrested three suspected drug traffickers, in Uthiri.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), undercover officers operating on intelligence nabbed a boda boda rider who was found in possession of 222 sachets of heroin stashed in his jacket.

Upon interrogation, the rider, identified as Selestino Inee, led the security officers to the house of his accomplice who was identified as Pepriter Kadenyi.

At Kadenyi’s house, the detectives recovered several items, among them more of the granular substance believed to be heroin was recovered.

“Also recovered was dry weed with a street value of Sh100,000 wrapped in a manila shopping bag and two digital weighing scales,” the DCI said.

The arrests came a day after another raid in the neighbouring Rirurta Satellite area where detectives recovered 13 sachets of cocaine from 40-year-old Vincent Amufa.