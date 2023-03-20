Four Azimio lawmakers arrested: Raila is still MIA





National Assembly minority leader Opiyo Wandayi is among the Azimio lawmakers arrested Monday, 20, 2023 during the ongoing countrywide demonstrations.

In Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), the opposition supporters who turned up for the protests were engaged in running battles with security officers.

Apart from the Ugunja MP, other Azimio legislators handcuffed for defying police orders in Nairobi are the Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo, Amina Mnyazi (Malindi) and Ken Chonga, the Kilifi South Constituency MP.

A report reaching Nairobi News reveals that Wandayi and Madzayo have been taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters along Kiambu Road for interrogation.

Lawyer Otiende Amollo and Jackson Wele, accompanied the legislators to DCI.

“We are here at the DCI headquarters, because we are following up on our colleagues who have been arrested for absolutely no reasons,” Mr Otiende said while addressing journalists outside the investigative agency.

According to the Rarieda MP, the four were among the Azimio legislators who had congregated at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

“We were in town at KICC, in the process of peaceful demonstrations. We were not armed. We were provoked by police who threw teargas at us,” Atiende claimed.

He stated that the colleagues were arrested while leaving KICC.

The four were taken to Nairobi Central Police Station, Mr Atiende said, adding that they followed them to the station.

He laments that they were threatened upon inquiring about the reason for their arrests.

“We were threatened, and several police officers drew guns at us. Two of our colleagues, Opiyo Wandayi and Steward Madzayo, were brought here at the DCI headquarters, and we have been tipped off they have been taken to Kiambu Police Station. We will follow them,” he explained as the fellow legislators and supporters chanted for their release.

“We are yet to know where the rest (Amina Mnyazi and Ken Chonga) have been taken to.”

The lawyer reiterated Azimio leader Raila Odinga stand, stating that the ongoing protests will not be halted until the opposition’s ultimatums are fulfilled.

Mr Raila’s whereabouts remain unknown.

