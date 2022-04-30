Four face robbery with violence charge

Four suspects charged facing robbery with violence charge at the Kibera law courts. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Four men suspected of robbing motorists along the Southern By-pass in Nairobi while armed with a firearm and crude weapons were charged with robbery with violence.

They are Kennedy Nyongesa, Alexander Litunda Ikocheli, Evans Ouma and Samuel Anjelika.

At Kibera law courts, the four men are facing multiple counts of robbery with violence after committing the alleged offences on diverse dates in May last year.

In the first count, they are accused of robbing Yvonne Achieng Onyango of three mobile phones and a bag all valued at Sh194, 000 in May 2021 while threatening her with a firearm and crude weapons.

Ms Onyango was inside her car when she was attacked by three suspects alleged to be Nyongesa, Ouma and Ikocheli.

In the second count, they are accused of robbing Mary Wanjira Muiruri of three mobile phones, a wallet and baby diapers bag all valued at Sh40, 000 while armed with a firearm and knives on May 16 last year.

Ms Muiruri was ambushed by four men armed with a firearm and knives who robbed her while threatening to use violence on her. She was robbed by four suspected to be Nyongesa, Ikocheli, Ouma and Anjelika.

Others robbed in the same way include Prisca Mbusu and Tom Onyango who were ambushed and robbed of their valuables in the same highway on May 20 and 22 last year respectively, after stopping along the highway.

All the robberies took place between 10am and 1pm and motorists were ambushed after stopping along the highway. The suspects were traced and arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers after the reports were made at Langata police station.

The four were first charged last year jointly with a fifth suspect who was discharged before they were charged afresh after remaining in custody for over 10 months.

They denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto.

They have been granted a surety bond of Sh1 million without the option of a cash bail and are in remand after failing to bond themselves out.