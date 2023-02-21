Four journalists make CAS jobs shortlist





Public Service Commission on Monday evening released a list of 224 shortlisted candidates who will be contesting for the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions.

Among those nominated are four journalists who have made the cut and will be interviewed by PSC from March 1, 2023.

The shortlisting comes days after the court threw out a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya, challenging the creation of the CAS position.

President William Ruto’s ally Dennis Itumbi, former KTN journalists Linda Ogutu, Mwanaisha Chidzuga and former KBC TV presenter Boniface Musambi made it to the list.

Mr Itumbi, who is President Ruto’s digital strategist, was recently appointed as a committee member of the newly created Talanta Hela Council.

Ms Ogutu asked Kenyans to pray for her after she was shortlisted for the position of CAS.

The former news anchor urged her followers on Twitter to love and be kind to each other as they go through the list of other shortlisted candidates.

“Mkiamka kesho mtapatana na hii list. Naomba tupendane kama Wakenya. Tafadhali naomba muamke, mkunywe chai na mniombee. Maisha ni kuombeana please,” she tweeted.

In May 2022, Ms Ogutu was appointed the head of secretariat at the Football Kenya Federation transition committee. With 27 other members, her main mandate at the time was to oversee matters of football in the country following the disbandment of the FKF.

When her six months term elapsed, she said it was an honour to have served at FKF, adding it wasn’t an easy experience.

Former primetime TV news anchor Ms Chidzuga vied for the Matuga Constituency parliamentary race on a UDA ticket last August but lost to Kassim Sawa Tandaza of ANC.

Ms Chidzuga, has worked for KBC, K24 and BBC. This was her first attempt at elective politics, as she attempted to walk in the footsteps of her late mother, Zainab Chidzuga, who previously served as Kwale Woman Representative.

Mr Musambi served as a presenter on Kiswahili News bulletin popularly known as Darubini at KBC. Last year, he left the state-owned broadcaster after more than 14 years to join politics.

Mr Musambi joined President William Ruto’s UDA just a month before the August 2022 General Election and contested the Kitui Central parliamentary seat but he lost to Dr Makali Mulu.

PSC said the publication of the names followed the conclusion of the shortlisting exercise pursuant to the provisions of Article 132(4)(a) of the Constitution and Section 30 of the Public Service Commission Act, 2017.

Candidates are expected to bring to the interview original certificates, clearance certificates from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a registered Credit Reference Bureau, a police clearance certificate, as well as a self-declaration form signed by the EACC.

