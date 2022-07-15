Four powerful politicians who Ruto almost slapped





Deputy President William Ruto has threatened to slap senior politicians in the country on at least four occasions, it has now been revealed. In one instant, a sitting governor claimed that the DP assaulted him at State House, Nairobi.

Whether the claims are true or false remains to be establish.

Regardless, here is chronology of those events as narrated by those that were supposed to be on the receiving end.

As you read through, please remember we are in a political season.

1. President Uhuru Kenyatta – In a leaked audio recording, Ruto was recently heard saying he toyed with the idea of slapping the Head of State. The idea reportedly crossed his mind after President Kenyatta sold the DP the idea of quitting the presidency after the Supreme Court nullified their 2017 election victory.

“I looked at him (the President) and said ‘if it was not for the respect I have for you. I would have slapped you today. Why are you suggesting we should resign?” Ruto is reported to have said.

President Kenyatta has since corroborated Ruto’s remarks, saying he was ready to give up the presidency to prevent bloodshed in the country.

2. Eugene Wamalwa – The Defence Cabinet Secretary recently claimed the DP Ruto threatened to slap him in 2018.

“I’m telling you guys the truth. Ruto wanted to slap me in 2018. He was very angry at me because I had reportedly led a delegation of Luhya leaders to State House without informing him.”

The Deputy President has since refuted these claim with a sexist slur directed at the CS.

3. Fred Matiang’i – Wamalwa also claimed that the no-nonsense Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i was also almost slapped by the DP.

“There are several things that I cannot say because I have taken an oath to protect government secrets. But Ruto also wanted to slap Matiang’i,” said Wamalwa.

Matiang’i is yet to comment on these claims.

4. Reuben Chesire – He served as a Minister in former President Daniel Moi’s government (now deceased). Chesire once claimed Ruto confronted him in the corridors of State House in 2002. An argument ensued before Ruto turned physical.

Dr Ruto later denounced the incident but confirmed he only ‘cautioned’ Chesire against undermining him politically.

5. Moses Wetang’ula – They may now be political buddies, but that does not change the fact that Ruto several chided Wetang’ula after he was reportedly physically assaulted by his wife.

“Families have a lot of issues. But even if you have been battered by your wife, do you go and report to the police station? I thought you should just sit at home and keep quiet because nobody witnessed the incident,” Ruto once joked at a public event.

This followed an incident in 2016 when Wetang’ula was reported in sections of the media as having reported to the police that he had been assaulted by his wife.

6. Alfred Mutua – The Machakos governor once publicly complained that the Deputy President threatened him at State House. Dr Mutua claimed the DP spoke to him in an angry voice as he squeezed his hand during a handshake.

The DP would give his said of the story, explaining that Dr Mutua had no reason for being worried by his firm handshake. The two politicians have since kissed and made up.