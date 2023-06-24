Fourth year student at Chuka University found dead in girlfriend’s house





The Chuka University community is reeling from the devastating loss of a student who took his own life.

The 23-year-old student, who is reported to have been struggling with a gambling addiction, was found dead at his girlfriend’s rental house in Kangaru village, Embu County. The shocking incident has sparked an outpouring of grief and among students and the faculty.

The girlfriend, who had left the student alone in the house to attend a lecture, made the heart-wrenching discovery upon her return. The lifeless body was found hanging from a belt attached to the bathroom’s roof.

Thambo sub-location Assistant Chief Rose Wambeti confirmed that the girlfriend immediately reported the incident at Kangaru Police Post.

“Around 3pm, I was called and told that there was someone who had killed himself in a house. I came and I was told by the girl that she left the house at noon and when she returned she found the boyfriend had hanged himself,” Ms Wambeti said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the young man’s gambling addiction may have played a role in his decision to end his life.

In a somber procession, the body of the deceased student was transferred to Embu Level Five Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted. The police have commenced investigations into the incident.

