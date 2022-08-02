Francis Kimemia struggling in Nyandarua gubernatorial race





Nyandarua Governor Mr Francis Kimemia of Jubilee party may struggle to retain the seat in the August 9, 2022 polls.

An opinion poll commissioned by Mizani Africa suggests the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Dr Kiarie Badilisha is favourite to win the seat with a 60.2% rating.

Kimemia is second at 28.5%.

Third on the list is Mr Ndegwa Wahome while fourth is Mr Kirika Mwangi who are popular at 4.6% and 3.2 % respectively.

Mr Waithaka Mwangi is fifth with 3.0 %.

In the county’s senatorial race, Mr John Methu is the most popular candidate with 51.2 % while incumbent Mr Mwangi Githiomi is second at 24.3 %.

Mr Githiomi is the incumbent senator while Mr Methu is a member of UDA.

The third, fourth and fifth positions were taken by Mr Kinyanjui Theuri, Mr Simon Kanyingi and Mr Macharia Mukua who respectively, who accumulated 15.2 %, 5.4 % and 3.4 %.

In the woman representative race, the most popular candidate is Ms Faith Gitau who has 51.0 % while in the second position is Ms Esther Wanjiku. Ms Gitau is the current woman representative and a member of UDA.

The third and fourth positions are occupied by by Ms Judy Muhia and Ms Mary Mucheke who managed 14.5 % and 3.0 % respectively.