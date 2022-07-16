Frankie apologises to baby mamas Maureen Waititu and Corazon Kwamboka





Fitness trainer Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It has apologised to his baby mamas Maureen Waititu and Corazon Kwamboka for publicising their love lives.

Frankie has further said he regrets treating his baby mamas badly, adding that he has learnt that he ought to have treated them better.

Speaking on his nasty breakup with Maureen, Frankie said he has not seen his sons for two years now. He said that he should have treated Maureen not like an ex-girlfriend but as the mother to his kids.

“My mistake was I wanted to cut her off but I wanted the kids but I didn’t understand they come as a package. I believe if I had handled the situation better today I would be able to see my kids,” he said.

To Maureen, his first baby mama, Frankie said she and their kids are special to him.

“I really regret treating you the way I did. I want you to know that you are special not just to me but also to our kids. I am truly sorry,” said Frankie.

To Carazon Kwamboka, Frankie said that he regrets publicising what happened between them. He went on to say that she still holds a special place in his heart.

“I am truly sorry for what I did to you. You will always hold a special place in my heart,” he said.

This came a few days after Frankie, in an interview, claimed that absence of father figures in the lives of the two women is what led to the breakups. Frankie has four kids, two with Maureen and two with Corazon.