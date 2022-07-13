Frankie Just gymit shares baby daddy challenges





Gym instructor Frankie Justgymit has shared the regrets on how he ended his relationship with his first baby mama namely Maureen Waititu.

In a YouTube interview, the businessman, born Frank Kiarie acknowledges he ended things with the lawyer on a bitter note.

“I regret the way Maureen and I went separate ways because I didn’t take time to treat her like a baby mama. I treated her as a girlfriend and that was a big issue,” he recalls.

“As a baby mama, I should have understood that this woman has given me kids, and these kids need a mother who’ll support them properly. I never had such an experience it was my first time. So I tried so hard to just cut her off and that was a very big mistake. That’s the one thing I regret deeply,” he added.

The father of four further stated it is from his previous relationship with Maureen that he learnt how to handle a break up, saying his situation with socialite Corazon Kwamboka is different because their bond still exists.

Frankie sired two kids with Kwamboka, a socialite and lawyer.

“With that experience, I learnt. Now with this situation, the bond still exists. Whether we’re together or not, which we are not, but the bond is still there,”

When asked whom he would get back with between Corazon and Maureen Waititu if there was a chance, he revealed the former because they are still friends.

“Obviously Corazon because we talk every day and I get to access the kids when I want to, so there are no issues there,”

Corazon and Frankie called it quits on their relationship about four months ago, where the socialite announced the split via her official Instagram account, posting a black rose photo along with a simple caption that revealed her new relationship status.

“I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on,” Kwamboka wrote.

The pair started dating in December 2019 and got engaged in August 2021, with Corazon bearing Frankie two children, a boy and a girl.

Before they became an item, the fitness instructor dated Maureen Waititu for close to six years, and together they sired two sons. The then couple was even set to get married, until their tumultuous split.