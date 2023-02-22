Frasha quits music, announces date of his late performance





P-Unit’s member Francis Amisi aka Frasha has announced that he has quit the music industry to pave way for the upcoming artistes.

Through his Instagram page, Frasha said he will be celebrating 23 years in the music industry on Thursday as well as his birthday. He said this will be his last performance.

“23 is a magical number for me, 2023 is a magical year for me and 23rd is when I bid the game goodbye officially,” he wrote.

“Thursday 23rd 2023 will be my last public show and also my birthday party. Come join me as give the last bow and celebrate my musical career. It’s a new dawn. Making moves 2023,” he said.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Frasha said he is unable to balance his new ventures with music.

“This will be my last performance and it is time to give other people a chance to push the wheel on. I will not be very active in music. I can’t concentrate on two careers and also my family. I am feeling like I am ageing and we can’t sing all our lives,” he said.

A few months ago, Frasha said he quit the industry due to frustrations.

“It’s been four years since I stopped being active in music and opted out of the music business due to frustration in the industry. Too much hard work with other people reaping the benefits,” he wrote.

Frasha was also eyeing an MCA seat in Athi River he said his big plan was to transform his ward.

Before that, Frasha previously worked as a physiotherapist at a leading private hospital.

He said the transition to music was not easy and he had a hard time convincing his parents.

“I used to be in the medical industry and I stopped and joined music and now it is my time to stay aside,” he said.

To the upcoming musicians, Frasha said discipline and handwork are key to success.

“Music has money but the people who make money are not musicians, unfortunately,” Frasha said.

“They are not the rightful owner of the music. People sell music which is not theirs. We don’t get our royalty well and the government also benefit most from music,” he said.

Away from music, Frasha will now channel his energies on his foundation whose current project is carbon credit with a focus on environmental conservation.

“We have a campaign coming up and it is huge,” he said.

