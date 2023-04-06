Fraud suspect scams friend of Sh80k at Makadara Law Court





A suspected fraudster who allegedly conned a man of Sh80, 000 at the Makadara Law Courts promising to bail out his brother remanded in custody was charged with obtaining the money by false pretenses contrary to section 313 of the penal code.

Mr Evans Otieno Onyimbo is accused of defrauding Anthony Odhiambo of cash on March 1, 2023 at the court’s premises.

Mr Odhiambo wanted to secure bond terms for his brother held in remand after he was charged with sexual assault at the same court and Mr Onyimbo pretended he could use his car’s logbook to bail him out.

Mr Odhiambo’s brother had been granted a bond of Sh300, 000 after he denied the charges and linked his brother with his friend – Mr Onyimbo, who was to deposit his car’s logbook as surety to secure his freedom.

The two – Mr Odhiambo and Mr Onyimbo met at the court, and the accused person told the complainant that his car was with his driver elsewhere and he needed Sh4000 for fuel to be taken to court.

He is also alleged to have demanded Sh1000 to obtain a court order from the court as they waited for the driver.

After receiving the cash, he told the complainant to hang around as he sought the purported court order.

The accused person later met Mr Odhiambo in the evening and told him that he had completed the process and that he required an additional Sh75, 000.

He was given Sh30, 000 in cash, and the remaining amount was sent to his Mpesa.

After receiving the cash, Mr Onyimbo told Mr Odhiambo to collect the release order the next day.

Mr Odhiambo never saw the suspect again nor the motor vehicle that was to be driven to the court.

He later reported the matter at the Jogoo Police Station and Mr Onyimbo was traced and arrested.

He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu of the Makadara Law Courts.

The suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh50, 000. The case will be mentioned on May 15 before the hearing starts on August 7, 2023.

