Fred Matiang’i makes public comeback

Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi (center) accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Principal Secretaries Dr Eng Karanja Kibicho, Safina Kwekwe and Dr Eng Joseph Njoroge pose with the newly launched number plates. PHOTO | POOL

Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi (center) accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Principal Secretaries Dr Eng Karanja Kibicho, Safina Kwekwe and Dr Eng Joseph Njoroge pose with the newly launched number plates. PHOTO | POOL





Fred Matiang’i has made his first public appearance since casting his vote during the August 9 polls. The Interior Cabinet Secretary on Tuesday presided over the launch of new number plates for motorists and motor vehicle dealers at the General Service Unit (GSU) Reece Headquarters in Nairobi.

He made a brief address at the event but steered clear of politics.

Also present at the event was ICT CS Joe Mucheru and his Transport counterpart James Macharia.

It is the first time the fiery civil servant is appearing in public since the election of William Ruto as President-elect.

It is not clear why Matiang’i who holds such a high-ranking position pertaining to the security of the country decided to lie low during the transition period, considered sensitive.

Prior to his sabbatical, Matiang’i had severally appeared on the campaign trail where he publicly vouched for the election of Raila Odinga as retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor.

“We’ve agreed that Raila will be our leader. My boss (Uhuru Kenyatta) has shown us the way. I am his CS and I queue where he queues,” said Matiang’i.

He also severally criticized Ruto for ‘telling lies’, with the latest being the supposed use of administrative officers in the election exercise.

Matiang’i also assured Kenyans all measures had been put in place to ensure the country was safe during the electioneering period.

Also making a comeback to the limelight was re-elected Suna East lawmaker Junet Mohammed.

Mohammed had been missing in action with his disappearance linked to Odinga’s loss in the polls in some quarters.