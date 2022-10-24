Fresh drama as Miguna Miguna snubs media interview





Miguna Miguna appears to have suffered his first fallout in Kenya since his return to Nairobi from prolonged exile in Canada.

The controversial lawyer, in a series of tweets, hit out at a local media house which he accuses of asking him to sign an indemnity form before going on air for an interview.

An indemnity form is a contract that holds a business or company harmless for any burden, loss, or damage.

An indemnity agreement also ensures proper compensation is available for such loss or damage.

The media house, which had invited Miguna for an interview, has not responded to the allegations.

I've appeared on TV and radio for the past 30 years but not once has a media house – including @StandardKenya and @KTNNewsKE – asked me to sign a blanket indemnity form. @SpiceFMKE has never asked any of its previous guests to sign the ridiculous form they tried to force on me! — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) October 24, 2022

He further accused the media house, which is owned by a top politician, of trying to gag him.

Azimio Council Member @MoiGideon and his @StandardKenya team at @SpiceFMKE tried to gag and force me to give them a blanket indemnity one minute before the interview started. Of course, I refused to sign this death warrant. The hosts did not even greet me. It was a silly set up. pic.twitter.com/mUZFvbCUuf — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) October 24, 2022

Miguna has been out of the country for the past four years, ever since he was deported by former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime for his involvement in Raila Odinga’s mock swearing-in as people’s president.

Miguna has in the past accused Kenyan journalists of asking him what he described as a sub-standard journalist.

Also read: Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif ‘interviewed’ John Allan Namu on investigative story

Kenyan nurse murdered in USA loved working with mentally challenged patients