Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxGeneralMust Read

Fresh drama as Miguna Miguna snubs media interview

By Wangu Kanuri October 24th, 2022 1 min read

Miguna Miguna appears to have suffered his first fallout in Kenya since his return to Nairobi from prolonged exile in Canada.

The controversial lawyer, in a series of tweets, hit out at a local media house which he accuses of asking him to sign an indemnity form before going on air for an interview.

An indemnity form is a contract that holds a business or company harmless for any burden, loss, or damage.

An indemnity agreement also ensures proper compensation is available for such loss or damage.

The media house, which had invited Miguna for an interview, has not responded to the allegations.

He further accused the media house, which is owned by a top politician, of trying to gag him.

Miguna has been out of the country for the past four years, ever since he was deported by former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime for his involvement in Raila Odinga’s mock swearing-in as people’s president.

Miguna has in the past accused Kenyan journalists of asking him what he described as a sub-standard journalist.

Also read: Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif ‘interviewed’ John Allan Namu on investigative story

Kenyan nurse murdered in USA loved working with mentally challenged patients

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif...