Frida Kajala angered by reports of daughter dating ex-lover Harmonize





Tanzanian actress Frida Kajala recently addressed rumours suggesting her daughter, Paula Kajala, was romantically involved with her ex-lover, Bongo star Harmonize.

The allegations suggest Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul, and known for hits such as Happy Birthday, simultaneously pursued mother and daughter when he was dating Frida Kajala.

In an interview with Zamaradi TV, Frida Kajala vehemently denied the claims, expressing her distress over the hurtful lies circulating in the media.

“Kitu gani haswa ambacho unatamani kama kingewezekana kama watu wasingekua wanakiongelea kwenye mtendao, wapi ambapo wakiguza wanakuumiza sana (What is the one thing that you wish was never talked about online, one which hurts you the most) Kajala was asked.

She responded that the false claims about Harmonize being involved with both her and her daughter cause them immense pain.

The situation also deeply affected Paula, as Frida revealed her daughter was particularly hurt by the allegations. The notion that she had ever dated Harmonize was untrue and had never happened. Frida expressed concern for Paula, who had to endure hurtful comments from people online, affecting her emotionally. The actress emphasized her feelings of responsibility as a mother, expressing that she could handle the situation for herself, but witnessing her daughter’s pain was distressing.

“Yenye ata Paula mwenyewe kinamboo sana, kusemanga kwamba mi na Paula tumeshare… amewai kudate na Harmo. Ni kitu ambacho kinamuumiza hadi kesho kutwa. Yani kwa sababu sio kitu cha kweli na hajawai kufanya, hakijawai kutokea. So kinamuumizanga yani anakaanga hivi ananiambia yani ‘mama hichi kitu kinaniumiza’. Mimi ni mtu mzima naweza nikapotezea lakini mbaka mtoto akiwa yani anakaa akiona comments za watu alafu akifwata anakuambia maanake kinamuumiza mara mbili. So najiskianga vibaya kwa ajili yake,” Kajala said.

Frida Kajala and Harmonize had a brief romantic relationship that ended abruptly. After the breakup, Harmonize sought reconciliation, attempting to win back Frida with lavish gestures and spending millions. However, their relationship ultimately did not rekindle.

Following the breakup, Frida expressed regret for dating the same man as her daughter during an episode of the ‘Behind the Gram’ TV series, where she offered an apology without explicitly mentioning names.

Frida Kajala’s firm denial of the rumors and her public defense of her daughter’s innocence exhibit her dedication to protecting her family’s reputation. As the situation unfolds, Frida Kajala and Paula’s bond will likely be strengthened, as they navigate the challenges brought about by the rumors together.

Also read: Fear of Ruto causes CS Alice Wahome to forget spectacles at home

Azimio shares concern with presence of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan in Kenya