Friday blackout update: List of counties to be hit by power outages





Three counties will on Friday, August 4, 2023, be hit by a power blackout that is expected to last for more than eight hours.

In a statement, the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) said that the blackout will be as a result of normal power interruptions.

“Good evening. The listed areas will be affected by planned power interruptions tomorrow (August 4, 2023). The interruption is part of network maintenance,” the statement read in part.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: How Kenya Power staff mint cash through illegal connections

The affected counties include; Homabay County and the specific areas according to the electricity provider are- Rangwe, Oneno, Omoya, Ndiru, Manyatta, Onyege, Onjonyo, Imbo Ogande, Kabunde Airstrip, Dr Mbai, Bishop Ochiel Otaro Secondary School, Masakla Primary School and Onyenge.

Other places within the same county include; Oluso Secondary School, Namba Nyokai and adjacent customers.

Nyeri County was also listed with the specific areas that will be affected by the power interruptions being; Chinga, Ruruguti and Kariko.

More places within Nyeri County that the power blackout will hit include; St Thomas Primary School, Othaya Girls’, Munani Estate, Gitundu Village, Chinga Tea Factory, Demka Diaries, Gathambari TBC, Gathanji Market and Chinga Girls High School.

Also read: Sandra Dacha laments about costly Kenya Power tokens, KOT reacts

Others include; Chinga Boys High School, Kianguru Village, Gicici Market, Kiinu Primary, Kariko Market, Mucharage, Kianguru TBC, Kogongo Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) and adjacent customers.

In Kilifi County, the following areas will be hit by the scheduled power interruptions, Kikambala, Bodoi, Sun and Sand Hotel, Fairdeal Park, Kikambala Catholic, Kikambala Primary and Swati Investments.

Others include; Umbrella Steel, Blue Sky, Awale Farm, Kikambala Stage, Bodoi Stage, Salwa Kenya, Bodoi Kwa Ng’ombe, Bodoi Primary, Bodoi Village, Kikambala Town and adjacent customers.

Since January 2023, KPLC has been making announcements over the power interruptions that have hit several parts of the country.

Three days ago, three counties were listed as those that will be affected by the power interruptions.

The three counties included; Nyeri, Nandi and Nyamira Counties.

Also read: Why Kenya Power is ‘not to blame’ for high electricity prices