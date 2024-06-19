From comedian to businessman: The evolution of Eddie Butita

These challenges give him satisfaction, seeing many people earning a living through his brand.

He attributes his success to two factors: honing a product—Creative Think Tank Consultancy—that many others viewed as destined for discount bins, and not putting too much thought into finances whenever an idea arises.

“From the beginning, my strategy has always been to be a think tank because my satisfaction comes from seeing things work. Because of this, I’ve ended up being used and exploited by the creative industry. Many of my peers would complain about how I allow myself to be used, but I always believe in being a destiny helper for someone. The beautiful thing is that my virtuosity is now being appreciated, and I have been charging premium rates, which is now part of my business model,” Butita says.

Underscoring his unconventional approach in idea execution as another winning strategy, the comic says, “Finances are always a Kenyan favourite excuse for why an idea wasn’t or can’t be pursued. I don’t see it that way. Great ideas don’t need money to execute. If the idea is tough to execute, then it’s not the right idea. Great ideas always find a way.”

“A good example is when we were planning the premiere event of A Nurse Toto (sitcom). We had almost no budget, having exhausted our money shooting it. But when we announced tentative dates for the premiere, we immediately landed sponsors. Why? Because the idea was great.”

An episode of the sitcom, which wound up after two seasons, cost between Sh300,000 to Sh500,000 to produce, depending on the cast and the script of a given episode.

“That’s the minimum, having done a lot of cost-cutting measures, but the ideal budget would have been Sh1 million per episode,” Butita notes of the production he chose to solely distribute on YouTube.

“I saw you on YouTube,” were Steve Harvey’s first words when he shook hands with Butita at Tyler Perry Studios. With Perry missing from President Ruto’s visit to his studios, Harvey, an accomplished entertainer and businessman, stepped in.

Butita recalls with nostalgia how surreal it felt shaking hands with his idol, who, just like him, began his career as a stand-up comedian, breaking into the limelight in the 1980s before developing a business acumen that has seen him gross over $200 million from content.

“If I’m being honest, I never thought such an opportunity could ever present itself,” he tells Lifestyle, “meeting them in person is beyond a dream.”

“When he said, ‘I saw you on YouTube, you are doing an amazing job,’ referring to ‘A Nurse Toto’, it felt so humbling. He had done his homework on me. He didn’t need to—after all, he is Steve Harvey,” he adds.

But when they sat for a luncheon after the tour of the vast Tyler Perry Studios, it turned out to be a business masterclass from the 67-year-old.

“He appreciated what I did with the sitcom ‘A Nurse Toto’, but his concern was on the business side of entertainment, which he believes our industry lacks. How Harvey put it is that Africa has great potential, but what is needed more is for us to be shown other models that have succeeded in other parts of the world and have them replicated in our industry,” Butita recalls.