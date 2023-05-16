From Edday Nderitu to Size 8: 5 celebrities who endured infidelity and stayed committed





Infidelity in relationships often puts women in a difficult position, as they choose to stay in the hope that their partner will change.

Despite the pain of betrayal, some women choose to stay because they long for their partner to change.

However, it is important to recognise that a cheater tends to perpetuate the pattern of infidelity, and in some cases it becomes an ingrained habit.

While optimism can be a driving force, it is important for women to assess the feasibility of real change in their partners and to prioritise their own emotional wellbeing in the process.

A few days ago, socialite Vera Sidika spoke about why women start all over again after their spouse has cheated on them.

Vera cited repeated mistakes as a major factor. In the video shared on her Insta Stories on Friday 12 May, she also said that women would rather work on resolving issues with their partner than start over with someone else.

In Kenya, there have been instances where numerous male celebrities have been embroiled in infidelity scandals but their partners have chosen to stand by them.

These women are the epitome of commitment, embodying the ’till death do us part’ mentality.

Here is the list:

Edday Nderitu:

Samidoh’s wife has persevered amidst tears and online criticism.

For the past three years, Edday Nderitu, Samidoh’s wife, has openly admitted she has endured tears and online trolling.

Their marital turmoil began when it was revealed that Samidoh had a 15-year extramarital affair with a senator named Karen Nyamu.

Despite Karen giving birth to Samidoh’s child and his public apology for his infidelity, Edday chose to forgive him and continue their relationship.

However, the situation became more complicated when Karen became pregnant with Samidoh’s second child.

Amid the ensuing shame and drama, Edday has chosen to stand by her husband, as evidenced by a recent family photo.

We hope that one day Edday, Karen and Samidoh can find a way to co-exist as co-wives and raise their children together in harmony.

Size 8:

In 2020, Size 8 showed a surprising and loving response when faced with allegations of infidelity from her husband DJ Mo.

The celebrity couple found themselves at the centre of a storm when an alleged ‘side chick’ shared alleged intimate chats and explicit photos of DJ Mo with blogger Edgar Obare.

The revelation deeply affected the size 8, who had a meltdown on camera when confronted by DJ Mo.

She expressed humiliation after the side chick claimed Size 8 was lacking in bed and could not satisfy her husband’s needs.

However, there was a change of heart after Size 8 shared her realisation of the Lord’s goodness in her marriage.

She spoke of how adversity can strengthen individuals and relationships.