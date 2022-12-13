From recording the president to racing Omanyala: MP Vincent Musyoka hits the headlines again

Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka races Ferdinand Omanyala. (Right) The MP aboard Airforce one where he recorded President Ruto.

Mwala constituency Member of Parliament Vincent Musyoka has made a record for himself as the number one trending MP this year on social media for various reasons.

The third-term MP successfully clinched the Mwala constituency seat after garnering 35, 578 votes cast on August 9 under President William Ruto’s allied party UDA.

In October 2022, a video of the mheshimiwa recording President William Ruto aboard a military chopper attracted mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MP recorded the video and shared it on his social media page on Sunday, October 23, attracting more than 1,500 views.

However, a section of Kenyans shared the video accusing Musyoka of breaching the president’s security protocol and some argued that the MP secretly recorded the President as the camera caught Ruto off guard.

Although expressing regrets to those who felt offended by his actions. He said that he recorded the video out of excitement, insisting that he had no bad intentions for sharing the video online.

“Of course you know it is not by bad intentions. So it was just a bit of excitement because it is not that any other day to be close to the heads of state. But of course, if some people feel offended I would like to express my regrets,” He said in an interview.

During Jamhuri Day, the Mwala constituency lawmaker took part in a race among Kenyan content creators and influencers who did a relay around the stadium.

Ferdinand Omanyala came first in the race while Mwala MP came in second.

Check that out below, if you missed it.

The lawmaker is one of the best athletes in the current Parliament, his sprinting prowess has helped him to bag numerous trophies including three 100m titles at the East African Inter-Parliamentary Games gold medals.

Apart from the 100m discipline, Musyoka also competes in the 200m race.

He was elected to the 11th Parliament under the Chama Cha Uzalendo Party ticket in the CORD Coalition, the 12th parliament under the Maendeleo Chap Chap party and also the 13th parliament under president William Ruto’s allied party UDA.

In August 2014, Eng. Musyoka was alleged of inflating fleet management tender quotation up by 28m for the county government of Machakos and being Governor Mutua’s sycophant

