Frustrated city man breaks Makadara Law court window over dropped case





A man who smashed and destroyed a window worth Sh15, 000 at the Makadara Law Courts after he learned that a case against him had been dropped pleaded guilty to charges of malicious damage to property.

Hillary Otieno was charged with destroying the window contrary to section 339 (1) of the Penal Code after breaking the window at the court’s criminal registry on August 8.

And he admitted the charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga.

Otieno had visited the court to enquire about the status of a case where he had been charged with malicious damage to property only to learn that it had been withdrawn and become unruly.

He was arrested by Corporal Patrick Arende of Makadara Law Courts after causing the damage, and he was placed in the cells at the court before he was handed over to the Jogoo Police station.

He was arrested while threatening to cause more damage and scared the court’s staff and members of the public seeking services.

Otieno told officers at the Jogoo police station that he wanted the case where he was the accused person to be heard to a conclusion only to discover that it had been withdrawn, which angered him.

He will return to the court, where the prosecution will lay out its case against him before he is sentenced.

Corporal Arende was listed as a witness alongside a security guard at the registry, among others, but they will not testify since the accused pleaded guilty.

