Frustration as Kenya experiences widespread blackout

By Nairobi News Reporter November 2nd, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans were on Wednesday a frustrated lot after the country was plunged into darkness following a widespread power outage.

The blackout affected all sectors of the economy.

By the time of going to press, the utility firm had not explained the system breakdown was caused it.

The outage was reported around 11.30 am.

Manufacturers, commercial building owners, warehouses, farmers and small businesses such as salons and barbershops largely depend on electricity.

The outage is likely to cause huge financial losses and uneven disruption to work for people, with those working from home—where there are typically no generators—being most affected.  It was mostly business for those in commercial buildings, which usually have backup power.

In January, it took the Kenya Power four hours to restore power to parts of the country after repair works by their engineers after a countrywide blackout hit the country.

On Wednesday, Kenyans complained of continued power outages in parts of the city.

More to follow

