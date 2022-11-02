Frustration as Kenya experiences widespread blackout





Kenyans were on Wednesday a frustrated lot after the country was plunged into darkness following a widespread power outage.

The blackout affected all sectors of the economy.

By the time of going to press, the utility firm had not explained the system breakdown was caused it.

The outage was reported around 11.30 am.

Manufacturers, commercial building owners, warehouses, farmers and small businesses such as salons and barbershops largely depend on electricity.

The outage is likely to cause huge financial losses and uneven disruption to work for people, with those working from home—where there are typically no generators—being most affected. It was mostly business for those in commercial buildings, which usually have backup power.

In January, it took the Kenya Power four hours to restore power to parts of the country after repair works by their engineers after a countrywide blackout hit the country.

On Wednesday, Kenyans complained of continued power outages in parts of the city.

The @KenyaPower update: 'Kindly note, we have lost our bulk supply affecting most parts of Nairobi. Restoration is underway' #KPLC pic.twitter.com/wNTd14anDr — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) November 2, 2022

Is it just me, or does it seem like stima is out all across most of the country right now? @KenyaPower_Care — Scott Bellows (@ScottProfessor) November 2, 2022

Kenya power needs a competitor, we all know what happens with monopoly. You turn into worship mode — Dave Ma🇰🇪 (@DaveMaK_E) November 2, 2022

The Monopoly in Kenya power is to our disadvantage bana, it needs to stop. You can't just be putting it off anytime you feel like without a notice. — CT (@base10_) November 2, 2022

Looks like @KenyaPower_Care is facing a widespread power outage in Nairobi, Kiambu and environs. Issue started at 1110Hrs EAT. — George Murage™ (@JuuChini) November 2, 2022

Looks like many parts of Kenya have no power at the moment. Power supply company @KenyaPower_Care knows this but elects to keep quiet. — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) November 2, 2022

More to follow