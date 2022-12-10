Fulfill your political promise to Luhya nation, Eugene Wamalwa tells Ruto

Former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa during a past event in Nairobi on April 14, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has asked President William Ruto to fulfill the 30 per cent power deal he promised to the Western community.

Speaking during the Western Jurists Dinner at Safari Park in Nairobi, Mr Wamalwa said it is time for President Ruto to fulfill the political promise he made during his campaigns.

The forum brought together legal professionals from Western region to promote socio-economic development of the region.

Mr Wamalwa said although the Luhya community is the second largest ethnic group in the country, it has for so long been sidelined in terms of development and involvement in the government.

“The Luhya tribe is the second biggest of the country. We make up around 14 per cent of Kenya’s population and yet we have been sidelined for a long time. It’s time the government fully involved us as a community in the leadership positions,” said Mr Wamalwa.

On the other hand, Mr Wamalawa lauded the president for the appointment of Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula to the positions of Prime Cabinet Secretary and Speaker of the National Assembly, respectively.

“It’s not that we don’t appreciate what has been done. The only thing we want as the Luhya community is for the government to engage us more in the top political positions,” Mr Wamalwa said.

He however called upon the public to be alert and engage in dialogue if they feel the government is taking a detour on its promises.

During his campaign, President Ruto promised that Ford Kenya and ANC parties would be entitled to 30 per cent of government positions if they delivered 70 per cent of votes from Western.

Mr Wetang’ula also said the Kenya Kwanza government would tarmac 10,000 kilometers of roads in western region and build a coffee factory in Mt Elgon.

“The Kenya Kwanza government will revive the ailing Nzoia Sugar factory by supplying them with new milling machines,” Mr Wetang’ula said in one of the political rallies.

During the agreement, the three agreed that Ford Kenya and ANC, should meet a certain threshold of votes to be assigned government responsibilities to a certain percentage.

In the August polls, Mr Wetang’ula delivered the governor, his senate seat and five MP seats from his Bungoma County, while voters in Mr Mudavadi’s Vihiga County gave Azimio la Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga 143,371 votes representing 63.7 per cent of the valid votes while President Ruto garnered 79,722 votes or just about 35.4 per cent of the votes.

