Full details of ‘strange’ vehicles spotted at Matiang’i’s home during night raid

The police Toyota Land Cruiser that was among the vehicles that were on spotted outside the home former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i during the police raid. PHOTO | COURTESY

The police Toyota Land Cruiser that was among the vehicles that were on spotted outside the home former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i during the police raid. PHOTO | COURTESY





Full details of the motor vehicles that were on Wednesday night spotted outside the home former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i can now be revealed.

Nairobi News has established that among the vehicles was police Toyota Land Cruiser and a Subaru Outback (whose registration number was recorded).

Both vehicles arrived at the entrance of Dr Matiang’i’s Karen home and sought to gain access when the media arrived.

Also read: How Gusii political leaders reacted to late night raid on Matiang’i’s home

Nairobi News has also established that the Toyota Land Cruiser had been labeled SGB which is the Security of Government Buildings (SGB), a wing in the Administrative Police Service tasked with protection of government premises.

This even after the Ministry of Interior and the National Police Service denied reports of the raid at the home of the former Interior Minister.

On Thursday, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mr Mohamed Amin categorically stated that no such raid happened and that Dr Matiang’i stage-managed the whole thing.

Also read: Botched raid – Uhuru mobilised leaders to flock Matiang’i’s Karen home

“Our preliminary investigations have recovered a well-coordinated and deliberate attempt to spread false information and incite public fear, unfortunately spear-headed by a person of the standing of a former Interior CS,” Mr Amin said.

Asked to explain the presence of the two vehicles at Dr Matiang’i’s gate, the DCI boss said they are still investigating whether the vehicles belonged to the National Police Service.

“As I have said, we are on with the investigations and we are yet to ascertain whether the vehicles belonged to the police service,” he said.

Also read: How Matiang’i played cat-and-mouse with authorities in late night raid