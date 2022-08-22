Full house, Cherera and the team joins Chebukati for presser

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chair Juliana Cherera (second right) address a press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on August 15, 2022. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

The four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners who disagreed with the Chairperson over the presidential results have finally joined the team after a week.

On Monday, the electoral commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati led the team in meeting leaders from the areas where election was postponed.

The meeting that took place at the Bomas of Kenya, which is the national tallying center of the commission.

Commissioner Juliana Cherera, who is the vice chairperson walked out of the tallying center exactly one week ago to address the press over the results.

According to Ms Cherera, the chairperson did not consult them before tabulating the percentage of the results, saying that they were kept in the dark.

She was joined by Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi, and Irene Masit who issued press address at the Serena hotel hours before the chairperson declared the results.

Since then, they have not been seen with the other commissioners even as the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party files the case at the Supreme Court seeking nullification of the results.

While dismissing the allegation of his four commissioners, Mr Chebukati accused them of attempting to force a run-off.

From the results, United Democratic Alliance candidate William Ruto was declared the President-elect with 7.1 million votes, which is 50.5 percent of the valid votes.

Azimio candidate Raila Odinga came second with 6.9 million votes, representing 48.8 percent of the total votes cast.

Mr Odinga dismissed the results, supporting the four commissioners from walking away, and accused Mr Chebukati of attempting to subvert the will of the people.

The Azimio camp has filed the case at the Supreme Court, which will determine the next move within two weeks.

The commission scheduled August 29 as the date to for election Kakamega, Mombasa, and two wards where elections were postponed.