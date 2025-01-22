Fully funded Investor programme for young talent invites applications





Jasiri Talent Investor, a fully funded 13-month programme, invites aspiring entrepreneurs from Rwanda, Ethiopia and Kenya to apply for its eighth cohort.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their proposals for consideration into the programme, which is dedicated to discovering and investing in promising entrepreneurs with the potential to build high-impact businesses.

Jasiri invests in East African talent and start-ups at the early and high-risk stages of a meaningful entrepreneurial journey, taking a minority stake in the business before it is even established and profitable. Think Shark Tank.

The programme targets areas of non-consumption and uses deep insights to develop ventures that create new markets. The platform aims to ensure that entrepreneurs’ ideas are turned into thriving businesses by providing funding, coaching, advice and expert guidance through the complexities of the innovation landscape.

Initiated by philanthropists Allan and Gill Gray, the programme launched in 2021 and has supported 227 entrepreneurs who have created 93 ventures operating in Rwanda, Kenya and Ethiopia, addressing diverse challenges across multiple sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, waste management and many others.

The startups have created approximately 2,035 jobs and provided solutions that have positively impacted 12,627 people in their respective industries.

The fellows will benefit from a structured programme that includes a one-month online Jasiri Jumpstart, a three-month residential intensive and nine months of venture creation.

“We take a holistic approach to supporting entrepreneurs through every stage of the venture creation process, including problem and opportunity identification, customer discovery, product development and market entry,” states Allan.

The programme includes a mandatory three-month residential intensive in Bugesera, Rwanda. A stipend of $250 (Sh32,000) is provided for the entire programme.

In the final phase of the programme, the founders who choose to launch their ventures in Kenya will be provided with a flight and transportation from Kigali to Nairobi, as well as a monthly stipend of $1000 (Sh128,000). Applications will be accepted until 5 April 2025.