Furious Senator Ledama attacks ex-governor Ongwae for dumping Raila

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina takes his oath of office in the Senate during swearing in of all Seneator and election of the Speaker and his deputy on September 8, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has berated former Kisii governor James Ongwae for ditching Raila Odinga and joining President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp.

In a statement on social media, the senator claimed Ongwae joined Kenya Kwanza for his own self interest.

The senator faulted Mr Ongwae for abandoning Mr Odinga even after backing the ODM leader’s bid during the campaigns. He also made some unsubstantiated integrity accusations against the former governor.

This comes after Mr Ongwae led a host of politicians from Gusii, who lost in the August 9 General Election, to president-elect Dr William Ruto’s camp on Friday. The leaders met Dr Ruto at his Karen home where they pledged to forge a new partnership with the incoming government.

Mr Ongwae was accompanied by former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary and Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Chris Obure and former Kisii Woman Rep Janet Ong’era. Also present were former MPs Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North), Richard Tong’i (Nyaribari Chache), Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Manson Nyamweya (South Mugirango) and Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu).

Senator Ledama’s sentiments divided netizens with some supporting his views and others calling him out.

“To be sincere it’s shameful to see Azimio people decamping to Kenya Kwanza. It simply means they stood for nothing. Anyone decamping after 9th August is an opportunist who would never mind if Kenya is reversed to one party state. If you stood for certain value defend it to the end,” wrote Gevo Accord.

“Some brilliant leaders joined and support the government, so as to give services to their people, but some busy bodies like you, always mislead their people because of their own stomach, sad,” Hashim Mohamed said.

“When he was supporting Azimio he was a saint, now that he joins Kenya Kwanza he immediately turns into a bad guy. This kind of hypocrisy is ending this year,” Kibet Kosgei commented.

“He was coerced to support Azimio otherwise your lords of extortions and blackmails would use the state machinery to deny him his lawfully earned resources in the name of corruption and public funds next time it will be wise if your superiors will form a coalition of free will,” Gaucho Central said.

On Friday, September 9, 2022, President-elect William Ruto welcomed Ongwae to his side of the political divide. Ongwae also led a host of leaders from Kisii and Nyamira counties previously associated with Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance to Ruto’s Karen home for their defection.

