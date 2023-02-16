Future in limbo: Heartbreaking story of teen missing high school admission





Constanca Mary Wangui, a former student of Uprising Educational Center in Tassia, Kenya, achieved an impressive score of 374 marks in her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam.

She was thrilled to receive an offer to join Murray Girls High School in Taita, Kenya. However, her joy was short-lived as her parents, Leah Wanjugu and Antony Karuri, who work menial jobs to support their families, cannot afford to pay her school fees.

Constanca’s dream of becoming a gynecologist and improving her family’s situation seems to be slipping away as the deadline to join school has already passed.

The 14-year-old was supposed to have started school on February 6, 2023, but she has not been able to raise the funds to pay for her school fees or even her uniform.

In a plea to well-wishers and potential sponsors, Constanca expressed her desire to continue her education and follow her dream of becoming a doctor.

“My parents struggled to see me through primary school, and I just hope I can get someone to help me finish my high school so that I can achieve my dreams,” she said.

Her parents, who have been unable to provide financial support for their daughter’s education, are appealing to anyone who can help to ensure their daughter’s admission to high school.

Constanca’s future hangs in the balance, and she may miss out on the opportunity to attend high school and achieve her dream of becoming a gynecologist.

Between February 6 and 13, students are required to report for enrollment following the Form One selection process.

The Ministry of Education has instructed that all students must be registered in the National Education Management Information System by March 2.