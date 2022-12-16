Gachagua apologises to varsity VC for humiliation by Uhuru’s administration

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses Mathira constituency office staff in Karatina town during the handing over ceremony to newly elected MP Eric Wamumbi on October 5, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has apologised to Kenyatta University’s Senate and its vice-chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina following what he termed as humiliation from the last regime.

The DP, who presided over the 52nd graduation of the institution on Friday said that the CV was humiliated by the government in front of his family and the institution, which should not have been the case.

“Prof Wainaina and he Senate, on behalf of the government of the Republic of Kenya, and the political leadership, we want to apologise to you and your family and Kenyatta University fraternity for the humiliation that you were accorded for standing firm to refuse the land of Kenyatta University to be grabbed,” DP Gachagua said.

At the same time, the Deputy President urged all political leaders in the country not to misuse their power when they ascent to the top.

“When God gives you power, don’t demean other people. Don’t make other people feel small. All human beings deserve respects,” he said.

Prof Wainaina was reinstated as the VC last month after being suspended for 30 days following his hardline stance with the university council, and State House over the sub-division of the university’s land, where World Health Organisation logistics hub was to be set up.

The drama happened during the leadership of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who at one point alleged that he would retire with the people who wanted to sabotage his movement’s plans.

Prof Wainaina was reinstated in a colourful event that came after the parties involved withdrew the case in court. It also came after President William Ruto took over the leadership from his predecessor.

At the same time, the DP said the government is working closely with the university and the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH) to solve the small problem between the two institutions.

“We have called a meeting in January to sort it out. We’ll call the university management, the referral management, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, and the Cabinet Secretary for Education to sort out that matter amicably for the benefit not just of the university but the people of Kenya,” Gachagua said.

