Gachagua: I feel underqualified for DP job

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses Mathira constituency office staff in Karatina town during the handing over ceremony to newly elected MP Eric Wamumbi on October 5, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he at times feels underqualified for his current job.

The second in command made the comment even as he compared his academic qualifications with those of President William Ruto

“My boss has three degrees and I only have one,” he pointed out.

The DP also encouraged Kenyans to embrace education, saying it provides a better route toward survival.

“It’s a good thing to have your education certificates. Even if you do not have a job, just wait because your hard work will be rewarded,” said Gachagua.

He further noted promotions at the workplace come to those with better academic qualifications.

“My boss is a learned man and some of our people in senior positions have better qualifications. When attending those meetings, I am at times tempted to keep quiet,” he pointed out.

Gachagua who was elected into office alongside President Ruto in August has emerged as an outspoken politician who attracts controversy and praise in equal measure.

For instance, he recently accused Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja of frustrating Mount Kenya traders, and especially matatu drivers in Nairobi, and asked him to ‘slow down’.

“Some of the decisions he (Sakaja) is making will likely spoil businesses in Nairobi. I’ve summoned him for a discussion,” said Gachagua.

The DP has also controversially requested thieves to take a break during the festive season so as to allow Kenyans to celebrate in peace.

He’s also suggested there is no Samburu in President Ruto’s government because the community did not vote for Kenya Kwanza in the August 2022 polls.