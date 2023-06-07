Gachagua: Ruto promoted protocol officer who removed his seat from Uhuru’s high table

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses parents and students of St Bonaventure Kaheti Boys High School in Nyeri County during the parents day on May 19, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses parents and students of St Bonaventure Kaheti Boys High School in Nyeri County during the parents day on May 19, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has used the National Prayer Breakfast to praise President William Ruto for extending an olive branch to the opposition.

The DP said the theme of this year’s National Prayer Breakfast, ‘Reconciliation’, is timely as the Ruto government seeks to work with even the people who opposed him in the last election.

He said this was evident in recent appointments and promotions to government positions, including those promoted by the President who took his seat from the table occupied by former President Uhuru Kenyatta at the same event at Safari Park.

“The last prayer breakfast here was a very toxic affair, full of tension and hatred. The President, who was his deputy today, did not want to sit at the same table with his boss… and when we tried to rally people around the President, we were persuaded that the lady who removed the chair where Dr William Ruto was supposed to sit should be shown the door… but when the President came to know, he said no, we have to reconcile with reality. That is behind us, the lady should stay there and even be promoted,” the DP said.

Also read: Bunge Fellowship Choir’s blunders and successes at National Prayer Breakfast

He said the same lady is currently working around the President despite humiliating him in the last regime where the President’s seat was far from the table Mr Kenyatta shared with Chief Justice Martha Koome and former Attorney General Paul Kihara.

On the other hand, Dr Ruto shared the table with former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka, the current Bungoma County governor.

The DP added that some government officials behind removing Dr Ruto’s belongings from his official residence in Mombasa should have been removed from government but the President intervened and saved their jobs.

Mr Gachagua urged the Azimio La Umoja One Coalition Kenya leaders to also come to terms with the reality that the election is over and William Ruto is the President of Kenya.

“The new government is the one that is convinced that we need to reconcile the country, and so we want to plead and persuade all the leaders to reconcile with the truth and the reality. So as we reconcile with God and the people, let us begin to reconcile with the truth.”

The Azimio leaders skipped the event despite being invited, claiming in the letter that Kenya Kwanza would use the occasion to settle their political scores.

The DP also said that the President had shocked him and those around him by putting aside political vendettas and working with several people who worked in the last regime.

Also read: MC Jessy responds to backlash for attending National Prayer Breakfast