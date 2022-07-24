Gachagua: The work of Chiefs is to solve marital problems

Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Rigathi Gachagua has warned chiefs not to commit malpractices in the political season.

Gachagua, who is William Ruto’s running mate in the August 2022 polls, also controversially explained at a political rally that the work of chiefs is to reconcile warring couples in the villages.

Said Gachagua: “The work of a chief is to ensure boundaries are maintained, replacing identification cards and resolving conflicts between couples especially when the wife has fled.”

The Mathira lawmaker also promised to hand the chiefs a pay rise should he be elected Deputy President.

“Let no one use you. I will ensure you get a salary increment,” he promised.

Gachagua political speeches have attracted both criticism and praise in equal measure.

He once clashed with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and the clergy for criticizing the blue police uniform by associating it with the Presbyterian Church of East Africa’s women guild’s attire.

He also later suggested the police were forced into the uniform and promised to change it once he ascends power.

And just recently, he was pictures distributing food to residents with his bare hands at a political rally, a move that was criticized on hygiene grounds.

And while appearing at the Deputy President’s debate, he claimed kerosene was sold at supermarkets, which is not true.