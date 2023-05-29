Gachagua to Kindiki: You have the powers to arrest me if I’m on the wrong

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses members of County Assemblies from five counties in the central region at his Sagana residence in Nyeri County on April 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses members of County Assemblies from five counties in the central region at his Sagana residence in Nyeri County on April 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated that even he is not above the law, and asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki to arrest him if he is caught in the wrong.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drug abuse in Nakuru, the second-in-command reiterated the role of the police officers in the government.

In the same breath, he chided former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for ‘misusing’ police officers saying he, CS Kindiki, and PS Raymond convinced the Head of State against firing the national government’s officers.

“Professor, you have said you are going to arrest people. Yeah. When you took this job, I told you you would not have any friends. Even myself if I do something wrong come for me. Because of this work of national security, security is non-negotiable. It is such an essential aspect of our existence country that anybody who violates the law, who gets involved in criminal activities, you must be prepared for the consequences,” he said.

However, DP Gachagua lamented being harassed by police and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) during Mr Kenyatta’s tenure.

He claimed that in July 2021, police officers sent by the retired president undressed him in front of his wife and children during a raid at his home in Nyeri.

Gachagua was arrested over allegations of money laundering amounting to hundreds of millions. He then took a swipe at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) saying officers there had been abusing their positions.

He accused them of harassing those holding electoral seats pointing out that due to the embarassment they suffer, the leaders would be unable to carry out their constitutional mandate well.

DP Gachagua’s remarks come as allegations of a plot to revive the banned Mungiki group in Mt Kenya to destabilise the country are re-surfacing.

Prof Kindiki shared that the out-lawed group is being supported by a group of current and former political leaders warning that the government would ruthlessly deal with politicians who get involved.

Also read: Akothee on the spot as fans demand tour of husband’s house