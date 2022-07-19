Gachagua: Uhuru tried to blackmail me to abandon Ruto

UDA Presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua fields questions from the panelists during Deputy Presidential candidates debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

UDA Presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua fields questions from the panelists during Deputy Presidential candidates debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has pointed an accusing finger at President Uhuru Kenyatta for his recent arrests and the freezing of his bank accounts over claims of corruption.

Mr Gachagua made the claims on Tuesday evening during the Deputy Presidential Debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Mr Gachagua also claimed that the president tried to blackmail him to stop supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

“He sent his advisor to threaten me that if I don’t abandon William Ruto and join him, I would face the music,” Mr Gachagua said.

“Then one problem after the other started, they froze my accounts, KRA froze all my companies, they arrested me for one and a half years, now evidence in court,” he said.

He also said his link to corruption and recent arrests are politically motivated.

“I’m a victim of blackmail and persecution from President Uhuru Kenyatta who is using the state criminal justice system to manage politics and deal with those who do not agree with him.”

The MP also explained the source of his wealth, saying that he is an astute businessman who started investing during the reign of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

“I made over Sh200 million and invested in an account, and that account has been running for the last eight years and nobody has asked me about it. In 2013, when I supported Uhuru Kenyatta, I still had the money. In 2017 when I supported him, I still had the money in my personal account. This is money that I have accounted for. It’s clean money, I’m a good businessman,” he said.

On her part, Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua said is worth Sh150 million.

“I am not thirsty for land, I’m not thirsty for worldly goods. I’m happy to have a house called home. I’m happy to have a house on my father’s land,” she said.