Gachagua urges county commissioners to work closely with governors

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses Mathira constituency office staff in Karatina town during the handing over ceremony to newly elected MP Eric Wamumbi on October 5, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked County Commissioners to work closely with Governors in implementing county programmes. The DP said that the national government is ready to work with everybody to ensure pledges made to Kenyans are realized.

Addressing County Commissioners from 30 counties affected by drought at his Harambee Annex office, Nairobi, Gachagua said the new regime will not interfere with the work of civil servants.

He said that working together will help mitigate the ongoing drought that has affected millions of Kenyans.

“I want to tell civil servants to feel free. This is your Government. We should work as a team to implement policies aimed at transforming people’s lives,” said Mr Gachagua.

He urged them to work as a team to ensure no Kenyan dies of hunger. Mr Gachagua assured the administrators that he and President William Ruto will create a conducive environment for them to effectively discharge their duties.

“As leaders we have the same agenda of implementing projects aimed at uplifting the lives of ordinary citizens. We should therefore work together so as to achieve our goals,” he said.

In a new arrangement aimed at combating drought, Mr Gachagua has directed Governors and County Commissioners to chair County Coordination Committees.

On Tuesday next week, affected counties steering teams will each meet to appraise and identify needs and interventions required.

Currently, 10 counties (Isiolo, Mandera, Samburu, Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Turkana, Wajir, Laikipia, Tana River and Marsabit) are under alarm drought phase while Embu, Garissa, Kitui, Makueni, Meru, Narok, Nyeri, Taita Taveta, Kwale and Kilifi are in alert drought phase.

More than 1.5 million livestock have already died as a result of the drought.

