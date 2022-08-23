Gambler in court for seriously injuring gambling rival while fighting over Sh200





A gambler who allegedly assaulted and injured another man in a fight over Sh200 has been charged with causing grievous harm. Brian Kinyanjui is facing charges of seriously injuring Patrick Chira at Kawangware in Nairobi on August 1, 2022.

Mr Kinyanjui is also facing charges of malicious damage after he willfully and unlawfully destroyed Mr Chira’s phone during the incident.

On the said date, Mr Chira was in a bar where there was a gambling booth. He played and won Sh200 and while collecting the coins, he was allegedly attacked by Kinyanjui who assaulted him and pushed him out of the bar.

Apparently, Mr Kinyanjui had been angered by Mr Chira’s luck with the machine where he had played without winning. It is reported that he wanted a share of the cash. Mr Kinyanjui reportedly hit Mr Chira severally using a wooden stool and a charcoal jiko.

He also allegedly snatched the complainant’s phone and smashed it, in the process destroying it extensively. Mr Chira was rescued by members of the public who intervened before he sought treatment at a clinic.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki at the Kibera Law Courts, claiming he had resolved the matter with the complainant.

However, prosecution counsel Christine Torome opposed an application to have the matter withdrawn. Torome said she had talked to both and confirmed that they had not finalized their agreement to settle the matter out of court, adding the case was a serious matter that cannot be withdrawn.

The accused was granted a cash bail of Sh300,000 and an alternative bond of a similar amount. The matter will be mentioned on August 31, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.