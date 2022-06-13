Ganja President vows to hang men who assault women

Presidential hopeful and lawyer Prof George Wajackoyah at the Milimani Law Courts Nairobi on May 18, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A presidential candidate in Kenya has vowed to hang men who physically abuse their wives.

George Wajackoyah, who is gunning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, made the stance during a recent political rally.

He said: “I’m here to assure our mothers, any man who beats you up I will hang him.”

However, the renowned lawyer will, if elected, have to lobby Parliament to change the law to actualize his dream.

Currently, a person found guilty of causing grievous body harm under the Kenyan law is slapped with a jail term not exceeding three years.

Wajackoyah has also promised to improve the welfare of police officers.

“All policemen in Kenya will be given a new car and house so as to be able to serve well. Police officers will be paid as per their qualifications.”

These are just but a few of the 61-year-old’s raft of promises that have excited sections of Kenyans online.

He’s also promised to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes and generate revenue and promised to plant the herb on the newly constructed Nairobi expressway.

“There are flowers planted where you are standing, for beautification purposes. That is a place that can yield regulated bhang. Even the things we have on the Nairobi expressway, flowers that have died. Why do we need all that yet people are dying? All that will be bhang.”

The law professor has also promised Kenyans they will rest for three days each week, a day more than is currently the case.

“Working days would be between Monday and Thursday. Friday is a Muslim prayer day and will not be counted as a workday. Saturday and Sunday would also form part of non-working days.”

Kenya heads to the polls on August 9, 2022. Raila Odinga, William Ruto and Mwaure Wahiga are the other presidential candidates cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC).